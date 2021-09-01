Though we're not really out of the global pandemic, things have improved enough with vaccine usage that we're starting to see car events come back. Just a few weeks ago, we had Pebble Beach Concours and Woodward Dream Cruise. This past weekend, Radwood held its one and only Midwest car show for 1980s and 1990s cars, trucks and more. Yours truly drove down with his 1999 Miata to take in the totally tubular fare, and to bring a good taste of it to you.

The show took place at the top of a parking deck near Soldier Field, and despite the searing sun and hateful heat, the turnout was solid with a very diverse selection of vehicles. There were immaculate examples of cars that have nearly disappeared, such as a second-generation Chrysler Cordoba and a Mitsubishi Galant Sigma. There were heavily modified machines such as some finely crafted mini-trucks and tuned-up Japanese cars. And there were plenty of things in-between.

While this gallery doesn't capture every single automobile in the show, it does give a good sample of what was on display. So switch on your favorite new wave, grunge or ska-punk music, and flip through the gallery above.

