2021 Radwood Chicago Mega Photo Gallery | Back to the past

Celebrating the cars of the '80s and '90s like we did in 2019

Sep 1st 2021 at 8:30AM
  • Radwood Chicago
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Caddy
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Caddy
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Sterling 827 SLi
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Sterling 827 SLi
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Sterling 827 SLi
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jeep Wrangler
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jeep Wrangler
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile Achieva
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Oldsmobile Achieva
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 944
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 944
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi 3000GT
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi 3000GT
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Corrado
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Pajero
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Pajero
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 318ti
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 318ti
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Legend
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Legend
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Legend
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911 Carrera
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911 Carrera
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pontiac Bonneville
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvette
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvette
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvette
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Jetta
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru SVX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru SVX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 7 Series
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Golf GTI
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Golf GTI
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Acura NSX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz SEC
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz SEC
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru SVX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru SVX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Civic
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Civic
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Cavalier
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Cavalier
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Cavalier
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan 300ZX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan 300ZX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan 300ZX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 928
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 928
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Galant Sigma
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Galant Sigma
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Galant Sigma
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Galant Sigma
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Sentra SE-R
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Merkur XR4Ti
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911 Carrera 4S
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Suzuki Katana
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Suzuki Katana
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Suzuki Katana
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota MR2
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota MR2
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Cordoba
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Cordoba
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chrysler Cordoba
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Prelude
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Prelude
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica All-Trac
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica All-Trac
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Blazer
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Blazer
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Civic
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Isuzu Pickup
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Corolla
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Corolla
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Corolla
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy S10
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy S10
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy S10
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan 300ZX
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Integra Type R
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Blazer
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Blazer
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Blazer
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy S10
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy S10 and Blazer
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy S10
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Blazer
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW M3
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW M3
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi 80
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Aries
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Aries
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Dakota
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Dodge Dakota
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Isuzu Oasis
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda 626
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda 626
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Mustang
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac Sedan de Ville
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Cadillac Sedan de Ville
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mazda RX-7
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Previa
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Previa
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari Mondial
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari Mondial
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW 3 Series
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Supra
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Probe GT
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911 Targa
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911 Targa
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda CR-X Si
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda CR-X Si
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Acura Integra Type R
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Acura Integra Type R
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Golf GTI
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Vanagon
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Civic
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Honda Civic
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz 190E
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Volvo 740
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Volvo 740
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Taurus SHO
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale

Though we're not really out of the global pandemic, things have improved enough with vaccine usage that we're starting to see car events come back. Just a few weeks ago, we had Pebble Beach Concours and Woodward Dream Cruise. This past weekend, Radwood held its one and only Midwest car show for 1980s and 1990s cars, trucks and more. Yours truly drove down with his 1999 Miata to take in the totally tubular fare, and to bring a good taste of it to you.

The show took place at the top of a parking deck near Soldier Field, and despite the searing sun and hateful heat, the turnout was solid with a very diverse selection of vehicles. There were immaculate examples of cars that have nearly disappeared, such as a second-generation Chrysler Cordoba and a Mitsubishi Galant Sigma. There were heavily modified machines such as some finely crafted mini-trucks and tuned-up Japanese cars. And there were plenty of things in-between.

While this gallery doesn't capture every single automobile in the show, it does give a good sample of what was on display. So switch on your favorite new wave, grunge or ska-punk music, and flip through the gallery above.

Related video:

