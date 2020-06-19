Everything points to this being a C8 Corvette Z06 test mule. The sound from the video is the real kicker. It's already been reported that the 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8 engine from the C8 racecar will find its way into a production C8 in one form, and this sure sounds like it. Instead of a low, rumbling V8, the Corvette sounds like an exotic supercar from Italy, winding up into the upper rev ranges. To say we’re excited would be an understatement.

The rest of the things we see in these photos also point to this heavily camouflaged car being a Z06. Most obvious would be the company it’s keeping. GM engineers appear to be out in a convoy doing some road testing with the competition. Our spy photographers saw both a Ferrari 458 and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Additionally, a previous rumormill piece pointed to the Z06 adopting a center-exit exhaust, and that’s exactly what we see here. The standard Stingray features a quad exhaust with dual tips at each corner. Close-up shots show four tips exiting from the center in total, but this unfinished test piece is not representative of what the production exhaust exit will look like. Regardless, it’s a strong indicator that there’s something new sitting amidships.