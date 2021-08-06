Mazda sports coupe development revealed in patent filings

Mazda appears to be working on a high-end sports coupe, according to patent filings in Japan. This goes much deeper than the typical model name trademark application, as it includes many intricate illustrations detailing an aluminum spaceframe structure. From what we can glean in the few depicting the exterior, though, it looks surprisingly close to the 2015 RX-Vision concept.

The patent filings, discovered by Taku2-4855, show the rear half of what is clearly a two-door car. Its C-pillar and taillight notch look very similar to the gorgeous RX-Vision concept. The rear haunches, though look a bit more subdued, an inevitability when translating such a low-slung concept to production reality.

The majority of the illustrations accompanying the filing deal with the support structures to the aluminum spaceframe, explaining how the sections will minimize crash damage or reduce vibrations and noise.

However, another diagram gives a hint at what the car may be. It shows a rear-wheel-drive layout with a 48-volt system and a rear transaxle. The front wheels appear to have in-wheel electric motors, hinting at a rear-biased all-wheel-drive hybrid-electric sports coupe.

Moreover, some of the drawings reveal that the chassis may be more supercar than mass-market commuter. The unibody appears to be heavily supported by a central Y-frame, with the Y's heavily reinforced trunk forming the center tunnel, while the arms of the Y extend to the front strut towers, forming an incredibly rigid chassis. The engine would nestle between the arms. Finally, the car seems to employ a double-wishbone suspension front and rear.

Mazda has indicated it's working on a rear-wheel-drive platform that will underpin a sports sedan and large crossover, along with a straight-six engine. A sports coupe would seem like a natural extension to make the most out of the chassis. Mazda is has stated its commitment to excellent driving dynamics. If what we've seen comes to fruition, these could result in a serious driver's car.