Subaru recalls 165,000 vehicles for a potentially defective fuel pump

Subaru and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced late in July that the automaker is recalling more than 165,000 vehicles for potentially defective fuel pumps which could cause an engine stall.

The in-tank, low-pressure fuel pump in question was utilized quite broadly throughout Subaru's lineup. Subaru first noted the defect in 2020. A failing fuel pump may cause the engine to run poorly; a failed unit may prevent the car from starting at all. The recall is not limited to any particular engine configuration, as some turbocharged models are included. According to Consumer Reports, the pump has also proven problematic in some Hondas.

Here's the full list of Subaru (and related) models that may have been built with the pump in question:

"The affected vehicles may be equipped with a low pressure fuel pump produced during a specific timeframe that may include an impeller which has been manufactured with a lower density," Subaru's report to NHTSA said. "If the surface of the lower density impeller is exposed to solvent drying for longer periods of time, it may develop fine cracks. These cracks may lead to excessive fuel absorption, resulting in impeller deformation. Over time, the impeller may become deformed enough to interfere with the body of the fuel pump, potentially causing the low pressure fuel pump to become inoperative."

Subaru will contact owners soon with instructions for having the issued remedied at their local dealer.