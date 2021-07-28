In rather unsurprising news, the 2021 Jeep Gladiator is getting a couple of options that first came out on the Wrangler earlier this year. The most obvious of them is the glowing green Gecko paint you see above. OK, it doesn't actually glow, but there's basically no missing the bright green paint.

The other option is the Gorilla Glass windshield option. Jeep already announced that the Gladiator and Wrangler would have Mopar windshield replacements available. But it seems that now you'll be able to order your Jeep with it from the factory instead of going through a windshield replacement. The upcharge is just $95 over a standard windshield, and it can be ordered on Sport S, Sahara, Overland, Rubicon and Mojave Gladiators.

The Gecko paint on the other hand can be had on any trim level of Gladiator. The extra cost for the bold color is $245. But you'll need to order it soon, since it's only available through October.

Related video: