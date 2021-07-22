George Barris is world-famous for creating the 1966 Batmobile, but his imagination didn't stop there. He continued customizing cars well into his 80s, and one of his first Dodge Challenger-based builds is for sale on Cars & Bids.

Originally a 2008 SRT8 model, this Challenger was given the nickname "Red Demon" by Barris and partner Steve Sanderson. It wears a custom paint job whose color reportedly changes depending on the light, its round headlights are hidden by rectangular covers, and it's fitted with a huge hood scoop, but those modifications are just the tip of the iceberg. Stepping inside requires swinging one of the doors upward, not outward like in a stock Challenger.

There's more: Red Demon rides on 18-inch front and 20-inch wheels, it gained an adjustable air suspension system developed by Air Ride Technologies, and its aftermarket sound system is far more powerful than the factory unit. Barris and Sanderson also added leather upholstery to the dashboard before putting their signature on it.

It doesn't sound like the duo made major mechanical modifications to the Red Demon. Power comes from a 6.1-liter Hemi V8 engine tuned to send 425 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. While those numbers are a little low compared to Dodge's recent Hellcat-powered hot rods, keep in mind the current-generation Challenger was new in 2008 and the SRT8 was the hottest model available (see the video down below for the official reveal).

Barris-customized cars don't often come up for sale, and this Challenger is even more appealing because it looks like it has had a relatively easy life. Located in Missouri, its odometer shows about 4,100 miles — which averages out to approximately 315 miles a year since it was new — and its Carfax history report is accident-free.

As of writing, there are four days left in the Cars & Bids auction and bidding stands at $22,500. If you want the full collection, you'll need to track down the second car (called Vanishing Point) sold by Barrett-Jackson in 2010.

Related video: