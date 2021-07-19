2022 Toyota Tundra spy photos show the new truck's interior

Thanks to some laughably cropped teaser images, we already knew that the 2022 Toyota Tundra would have a windshield, a rearview mirror, sun visors, a steering wheel and a dashboard with a centrally mounted infotainment screen. Shocking we know. It'll also get a panoramic sunroof, at least on some trim levels. While none of those revelations comes as any sort of real surprise, a new set of spy photos gives us a bit more detail about the next-gen Tundra's interior.

Based on the comparatively small size of the infotainment screen and the gauge cluster with actual gauges (as opposed to a purely digital screen), we're going to surmise that the particular Tundra starring in this impromptu photo shoot isn't a top-level model. We also see a surprising amount of shiny black and matte silver plastic, materials trends that were popular a decade ago. Fortunately, there's some attractive styling along with what appears to be a much more ergonomically sound layout than in the current truck, which has plenty of buttons and dials that are pretty far away from the driver. The only dial we see is for volume (perfect to turn up the grunge on the Lithium station playing on the satellite radio).

Below the touchscreen is another digital screen that looks to be sporting some old-school display technology. On the positive side, it's quite legible. A USB plug sits to the right and some chunky levers separates the screen from a row of buttons. Further down the center stack are more levers or buttons and a console-mounted shifter for what we expect to be a 10-speed automatic transmission are also visible. There's a solid chance that rumors of a turbocharged V6 will prove to be accurate, too.

Moving past the interior, this Tundra mule is wearing heavy camouflage from head to tow. Extra attention was spent near the rear axle, likely hiding what we believe will be coil springs propping up a solid rear axle. Past that these shots don't reveal anything on the outside that we haven't already seen. There's a bright white Ram in front, but we're not sure if Toyota has that truck there for benchmarking purposes or if that's just a happy coincidence.

