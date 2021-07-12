Ford Maverick First Edition revealed in marketing materials

We've known since an official announcement last month that Ford intends to launch the Maverick pickup with a First Edition for early adopters. What we didn't know was how it would look. However, a fan on a Maverick forum seems to have obtained an image from leaked marketing materials.

Posted to Maverick Truck Club website, the image shows a Maverick with the caption "First Edition Package Content." The truck itself is finished in Area 51 blue-gray, one of three colors available on the First Edition (the others are Carbonized Grey and Rapid Red).

The most distinguishing characteristics are a graphics package that blacks out the center section of the hood and paints the roof in gloss black. The power sliding moonroof gets hidden by the paint, but it's there. It also adds some hockey stick stripes to the lower door sills reminiscent of the 1970 Mustang Boss 302 and several special edition Mustangs since.

As far as equipment goes, there's a soft tonneau cover to give the bed some privacy, usually a $560 option, and that's about it. The image also calls out black "skull caps" for the side mirrors and body-colored door handles. The latter are already available on the Lariat trim, which the First Edition is based on, though.

Speaking of, the First Edition requires not only the $26,985 Lariat trim, but the $3,340 Luxury package, which adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability and lane-centering, evasive steering assist, post-collision brake hold, rear parking sensors, an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen running Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system, wireless charging, upgraded USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, satellite radio and an eight-speaker B&O sound system. The First Edition costs an additional $1,495 on top of that.

That adds up to $31,820 at the minimum, but the truck is already in seemingly high demand. Ford reported 36,000 reservations for the Maverick in its first week of orders.