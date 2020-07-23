At the beginning of the year, Lexus introduced a Black Line Special Edition trim on the NX 300 F Sport, produced in a run of just 1,000 examples. In April, the Japanese luxury maker showed the GS 350 Black Line Special Edition that came with a pair of Zero Halliburton cases as a last hurrah for the GS line, the sedan even more exclusive with just 250 units made. The 2021 NX 300h F Sport is next to pick up the baton, earning F Sport upgrades and snagging a set of that Halliburton luggage, too.

Three colors are available: the brand-new deep blue of Grecian Water and the familiar Ultra White and Obsidian. Unlike the NX Black Line shown earlier, the hybrid paints its black wheel arch liners in body color and omits the faux carbon fiber side graphic, and the 19-inch chrome wheels replaced by 18-inch rims in "dark sputter" finish. Inside, blue stitching on the seats, door panels, armrest, center console. and floor mats accents the black interior.

The F Sport treatment includes headlights, a larger mesh grille to replace the standard spindle grille with horizontal slats, a tuned suspension and sharper body kit. Lexus has made normally optional features like park assist and the foot-operated tailgate standard for the Black Line. Under the skin, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder assisted by an electric motor sends its 194 horsepower to all four wheels.

The Lexus Black Line Zero Halliburton luggage duo starts with Halliburton's Edge Lightweight Collection. The 22-inch Continental Carry-on and 26-inch Medium Travel Case feature linings embroidered with Intersect by Lexus spindle grille art, interior compression panels with a Lexus embossed leather logo badge, and chrome badges laser-etched with "Zero Halliburton for Lexus" outside. Naturally, they come in black.

Lexus will build 1,000 examples of the NX 300h Black Line Special Edition over the next 90 days, with availability as of now. Pricing starts at $47,835 after destination, $300 more than the standard top trim, the NX 300h Luxury AWD.

