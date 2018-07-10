2018 Lexus RX 350L Quick Spin Review | Minding the gap in the Lexus lineup



OK, so adults can't fit back there, who cares? Don't people just use these in emergencies when taking extra kids somewhere? Fair enough, but those kids will have more room and will be more comfortable in virtually every competitor. It'll also be easier for them to reach that third row (the pass-through is tiny). Plus, if we assume a 5-foot-0 person is the size limit, how long will it be before the kids outgrow it? If you thought your teenager was surly now, try stuffing them into the back of an RX 350L.



On the upside, at least it manages to maintain some cargo volume behind that raised third row. There's actually more depth than you'll usually find in three-row vehicles, as 16.3 cubic-feet is pretty good. Several grocery bags or a pair of small suitcases should fit easily. Lexus actually engineered the third-row seat backs to cleverly slide forward and down in order to create this amount of space.





RX 350 cargo area left, RX 350L cargo area right with optional captain's chairs



So that's good, but overall cargo capacity is not. According to Lexus specs, you only get an extra 2.2 cu-ft. of maximum cargo space in the L, with a total capacity of 58.5 cu-ft. An Acura MDX has 90.4. It seems likely that the raised floor resulting from the third row negates the extra 4.4 inches of length. Nevertheless, there is a greater improvement when you compare the space behind the second row only: 18.4 cu-ft. vs 23.0. That's still mediocre, and the RX's sloped roofline continues to limit its versatility, but improvement is still improvement.



So, if you're looking for an RX with greater cargo capacity, the L at least accomplishes that for an extra $3,900. Perhaps it's worth the extra dough if you really have your heart set on an RX 350, because the extra length and row doesn't take much away from this luxury crossover beyond perhaps 0.3 seconds of 0-60 time. A case can be made that it's a better RX. However, if you're looking for a legitimate three-row family crossover, Lexus still has a gap to fill.



