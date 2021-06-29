Ram is releasing a special edition of its 1500 pickup for the 2022 model year to mark a decade of its range-topping Limited nameplate. The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is offered in a special exterior finish (Blue Shade) and adds a few popular options as an extra bonus.

"The new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition celebrates 10 years of luxury pickup truck leadership, featuring the ultimate combination of capability, luxury and refinement," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand chief executive officer. "Ram 1500 Limited buyers have enjoyed the highest quality materials for a decade now, and the Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is the latest example of how Ram delivers the most luxurious pickups in the industry."

Given today's car market, it's probably not all that surprising that Ram isn't bundling a ton of extra equipment with this new offering, and it doesn't help that the Limited itself is already pretty loaded. Still, Ram throws in a multifunction tailgate, a Mopar center-mounted bed step and some adjustable cargo tie-down hooks for good measure.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition will go on sale this fall.

