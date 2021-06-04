Ford is giving $1,000 to reward buyers' patience over production delays

Ford dealers are still feeling the effects of the industry-wide chip shortage, and their customers aren't spared. The Blue Oval is offering a $1,000 incentive to some buyers who end having to wait to take delivery of their new car.

Spotted by CarsDirect, the rebate is called Retail Order Bonus Cash Certificate in marketing-speak. It replaces the $500 Retail Order Incentive Program previously offered, and it can be applied to most purchases through July 6, 2021. It's retroactive going back to April 1, so you can claim it even if you've already bought a Ford.

The rebate can be applied to most models in the lineup, including the emblematic Mustang, the 14th-generation F-150, and the outdoorsy Bronco Sport (pictured). There are notable exceptions, according to CarsDirect, including the Mustang Mach-E and the full-size Bronco off-roader. Depending on the car chosen and the dealer selling it, buyers may be able to bundle the $1,000 rebate with other incentives available at the time of purchase.

Ford is asking for forgiveness by putting cash on the hood because many of its vehicles are in short supply due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips. It idled the Kansas City Assembly factory that makes the F-150 in May 2021, and the Dearborn Truck Plant that also builds the truck will operate in slow motion until the week of June 14. Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly, the Mexican factory that manufactures the Bronco Sport, will be idled the weeks of June 21 and June 28. These plants make thousands of vehicles, so any downtime dents supplies.

Offering the rebate through July 6 suggests Ford sees a light at the end of the tunnel. It has largely remained quiet about the situation, but rival General Motors noted that semiconductor deliveries are beginning to pick up, and it's restarting some of the plants it idled due to the shortage. Foreign carmakers, like Nissan and Mitsubishi, have been suffering, too, and analysts estimate the shortage will cost carmakers at least $110 billion in revenue in 2021.

For drivers waiting for a Bronco, the light at the end of the tunnel is Metallica's proverbial freight train. Its launch has been affected by the chip shortage, too, but hardtop-related supply issues have forced Ford to delay some deliveries until 2022. In May 2021, some reservation holders were told the delays will continue indefinitely.

