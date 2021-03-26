Ford Bronco roof woes will delay some deliveries until 2022

For the new Ford Bronco, the painted modular hardtop is the high-end roof option of the several that are offered. It was initially supposed to be available late in the 2021 model year, but Bronco buyers who want that specific top are now going to have to wait until the 2022 model year, Ford says. Supplier Webasto is said to be experiencing Covid-related production delays.

Buyers have the choice to switch from the black-painted modular hardtop to the Carbonized Gray molded-in-color hardtop (pictured above). Buyers of some models also can switch to a soft top instead (shown below). Those who stick with the black-painted modular hardtop and take delivery of a 2022 model will be price-protected, meaning they will receive their 2022 Bronco for the same price as a 2021 model. Buyers have until April 8 to make changes to their order.

As compensation, some Bronco customers will receive 200,000 FordPass points (worth $1,000 in free service or accessories at Ford dealers). Ford is also offering a $250 voucher for the Bronco Off-Roadeo driving experience. And for those who opt for the molded-in-color hardtop, the optional sound-deadening headliner ($495) is now gratis.

As a recap, the Bronco is available with multiple roof options:

A fabric soft top is standard on base, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, and Big Bend four-door models.

The Wildtrak and First Edition four-doors originally were supposed to come with the black-painted hardtop, but those variants now get the molded-in-color hardtop (with their MSRP lowered accordingly).

Among two-door Broncos, a molded-in-color removable hardtop is standard on all trims. The black-painted modular hardtop is optional on all but the base trim.

Buyers of the four-door can also combine the soft top with either of the two hardtop types.

Come the 2022 model year, a gloss-white modular hardtop joins the mix.

Despite the production challenges, deliveries of the new Bronco are still set to begin in June. Ford has said that it has firm orders for 125,000 Broncos. It remains to be seen how many of those will end up with first-year trucks and how many will end up with 2022 models.

