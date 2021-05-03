The upcoming electric Ford F-150 could bear the Lightning name, according to a Car and Driver report. You’ll recall the “Lightning” name from the two generations of F-150 that bore that badge. In both circumstances, Ford used it to denote a special street sport truck. We have no doubt that an electric F-150 with powerful electric motors has the potential to be designed and engineered in the same vein.

Car and Driver’s source for this news is an internal Ford document that was provided to them by an unnamed someone. The document allegedly referenced the F-150 Lightning name next to the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit cargo van. We reached out to Ford in hopes of learning more, but received this response from a spokesperson.

“We’re excited to introduce the all-electric F-150 very soon, but we don’t comment on speculation about future products.”