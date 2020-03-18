American pickup builders love celebrating the Southwest, and Ram is taking its latest stab at the "Texans love trucks" trope with the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition.

This is essentially an appearance and popular equipment package. Outside, the truck gets a body-colored grille surround, bumpers and mirror caps. A restrained smattering of chrome accents rounds out the look, adding a touch of class without getting too glare-heavy.

Inside, it's essentially a Laramie. Standard equipment includes a 12-inch touchscreen with the latest Uconnect infotainment suite, a panoramic sunroof, remote tailgate release, rain-sensing wipers and an electric trailer brake controller.

“For nearly 20 years, Ram has recognized that Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe,” said Mike Koval, Ad Interim Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America. “Ram was the first manufacturer to offer a Texas-exclusive model, and the Lone Star edition remains our most popular truck in Texas. Our new Ram Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology.”

Ram says the Southwest Edition can be had with any of the Laramie's existing powertrain configurations, in both Quad- and Crew Cab bodies, and with both the 5'7" and 6'4" bed lengths. The starting price is $47,075 including destination.

The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is a "Texas Edition" by another name, and will be sold exclusively in the Lone Star State and its immediate neighbors. Look for the first models to arrive in dealers in the coming months, as FCA will put it into production in the second quarter.