Production Chevrolet Silverado EV coming to GM's Factory Zero

General Motors President Mark Reuss confirmed Tuesday that it will build its new all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup at its Factory Zero (previously Detroit-Hamtramck) facility, alongside the upcoming Hummer EV pickup and SUV models.

The Silverado electric, which GM has been teasing for some time, will join GM's other upcoming electrics on the company's Ultium battery platform and will offer an estimated total range of 400 miles, GM says. Reuss said he was particularly excited about the potential of GM's upcoming EVs in the fleet and commercial space, both of which he expects will be strong early adopters.

"The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles," said Reuss. "The GMC Hummer EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado — and more — and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike."

GM is in the process of a $2.2 billion retooling of Factory Zero into a facility that is flexible enough to build a variety of cars and trucks across the GM portfolio of brands. Its first projects will be the all-electric GMC Hummer pickup and the self-driving electric Cruise Origin. The first Hummer pickups should be rolling off the line by fall, with the SUV to follow. GM says that's the most it has ever spent on a production facility, and when the plant's cranking out EVs at scale it will have created 2,200 manufacturing jobs.

Reuss did not offer a timeline for Silverado electric production, but we suspect it won't be too far behind the Hummers, as Ford already has a leg up on the General in terms of electric pickup development.

