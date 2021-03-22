One of our spy photographers has once again caught the electric Ford F-150 out testing. But this time, they got up close and personal with it, snapping some photos that give us our best look at the rear motor and suspension yet.

One of the first things you'll probably notice is that this truck features a fully-independent rear suspension, made clear by the half-shafts sticking out of the motor. This fits with the old prototype electric F-150 we saw a couple of years ago, and it seems to rule out any possibility that Ford might have used the Magna eBeam solid axle for the truck.

Interestingly, this suspension layout looks completely different, aside from being independent, to the old prototype. The old truck had very long control arms connected to a subframe in the middle. It seems like this could be related to the position of the motor. It's clearly sitting between the wheels and axles on this truck. The old prototype had much longer control arms connected in the middle at a subframe. That previous truck may have had a motor placed elsewhere and connected to a smaller rear differential.

The other prominent thing you'll notice is that the truck is obviously sitting on coilover springs and shocks. Coil springs aren't totally new to the F-150, since the Raptor has adopted them, but it is new for a more street-oriented truck.

The electric F-150 is expected to launch as a 2023 model. It will have dual motors making more than 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The company naturally claims it will have plenty of towing and cargo capacity, and, being electric, it will even have a front trunk.

