Honda's latest fuel pump recall covers 761,000 vehicles worldwide

Honda will recall around 761,000 vehicles worldwide to replace fuel pumps that could fail and lead to stalling engines. This recall, which is described in the National Highway Safety Administration campaign number 21V215000, isn't the Japanese automaker's first recall for bad fuel pumps. It includes 628,000 vehicles sold in the United States. Honda isn't aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

This most recent recall includes models from both Acura and Honda, some from 2019 only and others stretching into the 2020 model year. From Acura, some ILX, MDX, MDX Sport Hybrid, RDX and TLX models are included. From Honda, the recall covers certain Accord (including the Hybrid), Civic (Coupe, Sedan and Hatchback and including the Si and Type R), Fit, HR-V, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. Finally, some Honda CR-V models from 2018 and 2019 are also included.

Less than a year ago, Honda issued a recall over the fuel pumps of 136,057 vehicles in the U.S., some of which seem to overlap with this latest recall. Back in 2019, two separate recalls covered well over half a million vehicles for other fuel pump-related maladies, though it's not clear if any or all of these issues are related.

With so many recalls over fuel pumps, it would be a good idea for owners of 2018-2020 Honda vehicles to enter their VIN numbers at either Honda's dedicated recall website or use the various tools provided by NHTSA.

