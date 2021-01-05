Singer has an extensive history modifying awesome Porsches. Porsche has an extensive history modifying its own cars to go off-road racing. The two finally meet with the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer – All-terrain Competition Study (which we will heretofore shorten to ACS), and the result looks and sounds exactly as amazing as you'd expect. See for yourself in the video up above and the image gallery down below.

The ACS was designed in collaboration with 911 rally specialist Richard Tuthill. The project was commissioned by a long-term Singer client, and two vehicles were produced, both based on Type 964-generation models. The first is painted Parallax White and is designed for high-speed desert racing, and the second, painted Corsica Red, is meant for high-grip tarmac surfaces.

Both vehicles feature a ton of modifications that include roll cages and frame stiffening supports, a dramatically raised ride height with long-travel suspension that features two adjustable dampers per wheel, and permanent all-wheel drive. A 3.6-liter air-cooled flat-six engine with twin turbochargers and intercoolers produces at least 450 horsepower, sent through a five-speed sequential gearbox. Front, center and rear limited-slip differentials are also fitted.

Singer's custom bodywork is fashioned from carbon fiber. It's properly equipped for off-road racing with a long-range fuel tank, two full-size spare tires, FIA-certified roll cage and seats, hydration systems for the driver and passenger and a GPS system.