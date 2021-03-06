Porsche might return to Formula 1 if it switches to synthetic fuels

The fact that Porsche might consider entering Formula 1 would obviously be of great interest among racing fans and fans of the marque. The Stuttgart company has reportedly been in talks with F1 officials about new engine rules. However, Porsche appears to be telling them that their entrance would be contingent on the racing series going greener — specifically, with synthetic fuels.

Porsche's been talking up synthetic fuels, also known as eFuels, a lot lately. Last week, the company said it believes using eFuel to power an ICE car can reduce emissions by 85 percent and be as clean as a battery-electric vehicle when wheel-to-well lifecycles are taken into account.

Now, according to the BBC, Porsche appears to be dangling the carrot of its participation to push F1 into adopting eFuels. In a statement to BBC Sport, vice-president of Porsche Motorsports Fritz Enzinger said regarding F1's 2025 engine rules, "It would be of great interest if aspects of sustainability — for instance, the implementation of e-fuels — play a role in this."

For its part, Formula 1 has committed to going carbon neutral by 2030. Biofuels will play a key part in that effort, and last December the FIA delivered the first barrels to engine manufacturers for testing. However, these are not the same eFuels that Porsche is pushing for.