2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer debut date is set, and we get another teaser

Jeep has released another teaser for the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. This one, a video, comes with an official release date that's nearly upon us: next Thursday, March 11, at noon Eastern. We also get some peeks at the lights and a closeup of the grille.

From what we can see, the 7-slot Jeep grille will have the same studded detail that's been captured in spy shots, differing from the vertical chrome lines shown on the Grand Wagoneer concept. Also revealed is the fact that the name "Wagoneer" will be written across the top of the chrome grille, but perhaps kerned a bit closer together than what was shown on the concept.

The front lighting appears to vary slightly from the concept as well. Illuminated, we can see that the fog lamps consist of three elements on each side, rather than the LED bar shown in September.

Other spy shots have shown that the Ram 1500-based SUV's shape will hew pretty closely to the concept's. It's a new deluxe flagship for the brand, going up against the likes of the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. And sorry, everyone, design head Ralph Gilles has already nixed the idea of retro wood paneling, but what it will have is Amazon's Fire TV for Auto (tech companies really need to find better names for these in-car systems).