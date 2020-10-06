Unless this swirly black and white camouflage is hiding something truly unexpected, we regret to inform you that the upcoming Jeep Grand Wagoneer will not have any wood paneling gracing its flanks. Sad. With that letdown out of the way, this new set of spy photos indicates that the production Grand Wagoneer will keep a lot of the unique styling elements that were introduced on the concept that was unveiled a month ago.

There are some bits missing from this preproduction version, including the jewel-like filagreed grille lighting that really made the concept stand out. We also see a traditional metal roof instead of the huge glass panel of the concept. We should point out, however, that there are likely to be several trim levels across the Wagoneer line, and it's possible some ultra-luxe editions will be offered.

What we do see is upright bodywork with a pronounced upward kink above the shoulder line that creates an interesting rear-most window shape. Muscular wheel openings devoid of cladding ought to lend an upscale appearance, as will the front and rear lighting clusters with blocky LED elements. It seems some of the camo body wrap is covering the light bar that connects the left and right taillights. The wheels look plenty big, but are probably a few inches shy of the massive 24-inch hoops affixed to the concept.

We can't see anything through the windows of this prototype, but the concept was chock full of digital screens ensconced in plenty of leather and wood. Considering the luxury market that the Grand Wagoneer is aimed at, we expect some of that cool technology to make it into production.

We have no idea what's powering this mule, but since it's based on the underpinnings of the Ram 1500 pickup truck, it's fair to speculate that a range of V6 and V8 options are possible. We'd wager the Ram's eTorque hybrid technology will be included, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain is rumored. We also get a good look at the independent rear suspension, likely propped up by adjustable air springs also borrowed from the Ram parts bin.

Related Video: