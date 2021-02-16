Pricing for the coupe-ified 2022 Infiniti QX55 crossover is out, and just like every other coupe-like version of a crossover, it’s more expensive than the regular one.

For starters, the QX55 comes with standard all-wheel drive. It also starts at the second trim up the QX50’s hierarchy, Luxe. The premium over an equivalent QX50 is $3,000, landing the QX55 at a $47,525 starting price, including the $1,025 destination charge. There are only two other trims available: Essential and Sensory.

A QX55 Essential starts at $52,625 and adds leather seats (heated/cooled in front), a heated steering wheel, navigation, 16-speaker Bose audio and a 360-degree camera. For a little more cash, you can tack on a ProAssist and ProActive package to the Essential trim for a host of driver assistance features, including all the goodies we’re accustomed to in Nissan’s ProPilot Assist.

The last and top trim is Sensory, and it starts at $58,075. You get all the packages and features of the lower trims, plus a motion-activated hatch, semi-aniline leather seats, open-pore wood trim, tri-zone climate control and ambient lighting. Unlike the regular QX50, there is no top-of-the-line Autograph trim.

If you’re interested in a QX55, Infiniti says it’s opening up a digital reservation program today. If you reserve one via this method and go through with the purchase or lease, Infiniti promises you the choice of “a tasteful trendsetting gift.” Your options include a Transparent Sound speaker, Away luggage bundle or a Tom Dixon Brew coffee set. QX55s will start landing in dealers this spring, where you can buy one the old-fashioned way, sans gift.

