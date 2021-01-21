The very first production example of the 2021 Ram TRX is headed to auction, the company confirmed Thursday. The truck, in Launch Edition Anvil Gray, will cross the block at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale on March 26 to benefit the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline.

Being one of the 702 Launch Edition models makes it special already, but this particular example will come with a presentation box with a bound book custom-developed by the Ram Brand team. This book highlights the vehicle’s design development and comes with exclusive photos and video, a speed-form model, and a Ram Truck cover developed by the vehicle’s design team.

“The award-winning 2021 Ram 1500 TRX bolsters the brand’s strong history of high-performance trucks while expanding the light-duty lineup with the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand chief executive officer. “When Ram 1500 TRX VIN #001 rolled off the assembly line last month, it instantly became an incredibly exciting one-of-a-kind collectible truck that enthusiasts will clamor for – especially when it goes through the Barrett-Jackson auction lane in March.

“More importantly, we expect this first production Ram 1500 TRX to raise significant funds that will go directly to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s 2-1-1 helpline to provide services to veterans and their families,” Koval added. “At Ram, we offer unique ‘Built to Serve’ editions of our Ram 1500 pickup as a way to honor all those who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces with distinction. This is an important mission at Ram, and this auction is another way we can honor our veterans.”

The truck will be on display in Scottsdale during the auction March 20-27. You can also bid on it online or by phone if you can't (or don't want to) bid in person. Good luck!

