2022 Chevy Bolt EUV teases tail, reveal date

We've seen teasers for the front, sides and interior of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV, so it was only a matter of time before we got one for the back end. Not only do we get a look at the little electric crossover's tail, but we now have a reveal time and location for the EUV. It will also be joined by the latest version of the regular Bolt EV.

Looking at the EUV's tail, it's clearly derived from the existing Bolt, but with a number of tweaks. Most noticeable are the taillights, which are thinner and wider, with less busy detailing. Additionally, the hatch doesn't contain the entire light assemblies like the current car, instead it bisects them. Some of the sheetmetal creases and the lower reflectors are similar to the regular Bolt, but the hatch opening now has a straight edge at the bottom with squared corners. The rear bumper also has much more plastic body cladding.

The Bolt EUV and EV models will both be revealed on Feb. 14. The reveal has some collaboration with Walt Disney World, and presumably will take place there. Naturally the event will be live-streamed. Based on teasers and spy photos, the Bolt EUV should look like a slightly more aggressive version of the regular Bolt. It will also have a similar, but more pleasant interior with a new infotainment screen and better plastics. Though performance and features are unknown for the most part, we do know that Super Cruise, GM's hands-free highway driving assist, will be available.

