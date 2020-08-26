The GM rollout of the next generation of electric cars is underway. We saw a lot of what’s to come back in March at the automaker’s EV Day at its Warren, Michigan, design center. Cameras were forbidden, but among the vehicles we saw were the updated Chevy Bolt EV and a slightly larger sibling, the Chevy Bolt EUV. Now you can take a quick glimpse at what we saw, as Chevrolet has released this brief teaser clip showing the Bolt EUV in profile, with an animated rendering of its evolution from the Bolt upon which it’s based.
What we see is a slightly longer vehicle. GM told us the EUV has an extra 3 inches in its wheelbase, with that extra length going to rear passenger legroom. It’s also a little sleeker in its styling, with a belt line that straightens out and headlights that slim down to a thin line (the latter was not yet exhibited on the prototype we saw in person a few months ago). A few other lines shift a bit, and we end up with roof rails on the top, too.
Obviously, we don’t see much else, including the interior. Thankfully, we recently had a set of spy photos cross our desk that gave a peek inside the Bolt EUV. Those showed us a large center infotainment screen taking up a large portion of the angled dash housing it. We also could see the inclusion of Super Cruise on the tell-tale steering wheel. GM has said in an official capacity that the Bolt EUV will be the first Chevy vehicle to get the partially automated hands-free driving system. Super Cruise is also getting improvements to add 70,000 more miles and new scenarios in which it can operate, and perform automatic lane changes initiated using the turn signal.
According to Chevrolet, both the next-gen Bolt and Bolt EUV will go into production next summer.
Related Video: