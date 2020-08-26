The GM rollout of the next generation of electric cars is underway. We saw a lot of what’s to come back in March at the automaker’s EV Day at its Warren, Michigan, design center. Cameras were forbidden, but among the vehicles we saw were the updated Chevy Bolt EV and a slightly larger sibling, the Chevy Bolt EUV. Now you can take a quick glimpse at what we saw, as Chevrolet has released this brief teaser clip showing the Bolt EUV in profile, with an animated rendering of its evolution from the Bolt upon which it’s based.

What we see is a slightly longer vehicle. GM told us the EUV has an extra 3 inches in its wheelbase, with that extra length going to rear passenger legroom. It’s also a little sleeker in its styling, with a belt line that straightens out and headlights that slim down to a thin line (the latter was not yet exhibited on the prototype we saw in person a few months ago). A few other lines shift a bit, and we end up with roof rails on the top, too.