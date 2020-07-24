Though new Cadillacs, a Hummer and other larger vehicles are going to be the highlights of the GM electric revolution, the small Bolt line will still be an important part of it. It will be getting a slightly larger Bolt EUV variant with more crossover looks, and we believe this is what one of our spy photographers caught. And here for the first time, we get a look at the interior.

The big reveal of these photos is the quite large center infotainment screen. It fills most of the area of the center stack, which juts out at an angle. The only physical controls identifiable on the stack are a volume knob on the left side and possibly a "home" button below it, and a hazard light button on the right side.

We also get a look at the steering wheel, which doesn't look particularly remarkable until you notice the glossy stripe at the top. This is just like the steering wheel in the Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise, and that stripe is surely hiding sensors for driver monitoring. GM previously noted that the Bolt EUV would be the first non-Cadillac to receive the hands-free highway cruise-control system, and this confirms that.

Besides the wheel and screen, we get a glimpse of the shape of the interior. The dashboard looks very similar to the regular Bolt EV, with the angled center stack and curvy surround. It looks like there may be slightly nicer plastics in use than the relatively low-rent ones in the Bolt EV.

The Bolt EUV is expected to launch next summer, which would make it a 2022 model. One of our editors saw an example at the GM electric car conference and confirmed it looked like a slightly longer Bolt EV with unique front and rear fascias. In spy shots, the car seems to share a bit with the Buick Velite 7, particularly the rear door and pillar area. Expect a similar battery pack and electric motor to the Bolt EV, so probably a range of over 200 miles and about 200 horsepower.

Related Video: