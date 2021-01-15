2021 Nissan Frontier spied in King Cab spec for first time

The wait for the redesigned 2021 Nissan Frontier won’t be much longer at this point, but in the meantime, check out these fresh spy shots. A crew cab prototype truck was spotted on the road last year, and this is our first look at the King Cab. Plus, another Crew Cab is seen here driving with its smaller brethren for comparison.

This King Cab model appears to be a lower spec trim, as it’s rocking halogen headlights — the crew cab also photographed here has LEDs. Folks who want a smaller truck will be happy to see that the King Cab has a pretty tiny cabin and a long bed hanging out back. It still doesn’t look compact, but the smaller sized option is great to see.

Nissan is going heavy on the camouflage to the end, but it’s still obvious that these two are sporting different front fascias. The Crew Cab looks like it could be a PRO-4X model (or some other off-road trim we don’t know of yet) with its prominent red tow hooks. We also spy what looks like some front underbody protection in a skid plate, but the heavy snow makes it difficult to get a great look.

The most intriguing shot of this bunch is seeing both trucks lined up back-to-back with each other. We’re getting strong Toyota Tacoma vibes from the bulging and rounded hood and fenders. However, there’s certainly a degree of deception with the camouflage. We know it’s going to be a strong and muscular looking truck, but the finer styling points are still well-covered in these shots.

Nissan previously promised that the redesigned truck was coming for the 2021 model year, so we can’t be far off from a full reveal at this point. You can get a sneak preview of the interior from some shots one of our spy photographers captured last year. Everything points to the Frontier being fully competitive with every other mid-size truck in the segment, so we’re excited to see the full truck reveal.

