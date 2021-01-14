It looks like the reports and rumors were true: Ford is putting a V8 back in the Raptor. One of our spy shooters just caught video of a Ford F-150 Raptor test truck motoring around, and the sound emanating from the truck is unmistakably originating from a V8 engine.

The standing rumor for this ultra Raptor is that it’ll use the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 straight out of the Mustang Shelby GT500. It makes 760 horsepower in that application, but a report from The Drive pegged output between 725 and 750 horsepower in the truck. R&T reported that Ram had to rein in the Hellcat in the TRX ever so slightly with a more restrictive heavy duty air filter (down to 702 horses) to cope with sandy and dusty conditions, It’s likely that Ford might have to do the same with this beast, explaining the lower power predictions.

Take a listen to the video at the top of this post yourself. It’s almost comical how light on the throttle the driver is knowing the camera is there, but you can pick out the distinctive and guttural V8 soundtrack easily from the idle and light acceleration. Our videographer says the truck attempted to avoid their cameras by cutting through subdivisions, but it was clearly too little too late.

Ford has previously said the Raptor is coming out in 2021, but the finer details are still a little foggy. There could very well be a twin-turbo V6 version of the Raptor coming this year and the supercharged V8 following (or both could come out at the same time). The two would be at very different price points — Ram’s TRX starts at $71,690, so we suspect Ford will aim for a similar price on its supercharged truck. Ford will likely keep the V6 around for folks who don’t have the budget capable of obtaining this upcoming supertruck at what is certainly going to be a super-high price.

Related video: