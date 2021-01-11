One of Ford's star drivers, Ken Block, is parting ways with the Blue Oval after 10 years. The partnership is ending amicably, with both Block and Ford CEO Jim Farley sending out thanks via social media.

"I want to thank you for everything you've done for the company and how proud we are of everything that you've accomplished," Farley said in a YouTube video filled with video clips of Block's automotive stunts.



Block has also given a statement, from his Hoonigan Racing website, saying "It’s simply been a dream come true to work with the company that built the truck that my Dad drove when I was a teenager. I’m super appreciative to Ford for the support over the years, but I am also looking forward to what an unrestricted 2021 holds, and the ability to spread my wings a bit and play with a lot other toys.”

Some of those other toys may include cars such as the Audi Quattro S1 Group B rally car, which Block recently tweeted a photo of, saying, "One of my favorite rally cars of all time … and now with my open relationship with Ford, I might get to finally drive one!"

Block now calls himself a "free agent," as the end of the partnership means he will now be able to drive non-Ford cars on camera. Block was catapulted into worldwide fame with the Gymkhana series, which he began with his a Subaru WRX STI, a car he still owns. Ford snatched Block away from Subaru, and put him in the driver's seat of a Fiesta WRC car.

Which of my first three Gymkhana cars is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/IdIBB8GrzU — Ken Block (@kblock43) January 9, 2021

In his decade with Ford, Block continued his Gymkhana video series and built cars such as the all-wheel-drive, 1,400-horsepower '65 Mustang-bodied Hoonicorn and the Ford F-150-based Hoonitruck. Last December, Block passed the Gymkhana baton to Travis Pastrana and back to Subaru.

What the future holds for Block is anyone's guess, but it's sure to be fun and will likely involve lots of tire smoke.