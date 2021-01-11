Green-on-green Alfa Romeo 8C-based Disco Volante Spyder listed for sale

There is no unwritten rule that states an Alfa Romeo must be red, and there is no secret decree that claims an Italian car can't wear British Racing Green. Proving both of these points with aplomb is this rare 2019 Alfa Romeo 8C-based Disco Volante Spyder, which is finished in green with a green interior and listed for sale in Switzerland.

Offered by exotic car dealer Niki Hasler, this Disco Volante Spyder is the fourth of seven examples built by Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera. When the model made its debut in 2016, we reported that each of the seven cars would be painted in a different color, and our consumer editor Jeremy Korzeniewski wrote that he hoped one would be painted green like an earlier coupe shown at a Geneva show. His wish has come true. British Racing Green works quite well on the retro-styled lines, which were penned as a modern interpretation of the original Disco Volante built in 1952.

The person who ordered this Disco Volante also asked for a matching green interior upholstered in a combination of leather and Alcantara. Touring Superleggera added a plaque between the seats to remind occupants of the car's rarity, but most of the parts that the driver sees and interacts with come straight from the 8C Competizione.

It's all Alfa under the hood, too. Touring made no major mechanical modifications to the Disco Volante, so it's powered by a Ferrari-derived, 8C-sourced 4.7-liter V8 engine that delivers 450 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a six-speed automated-manual transmission. The 2019 example listed for sale in Switzerland has covered 16,000 kilometers, which represents approximately 10,000 miles, so it hasn't spent its life as a garage queen. It recently received new tires and new brakes, according to the dealer.

Unmodified, it's equipped with a useful lift system for the front axle; we can't imagine the front splitter is cheap to replace if it loses a fight with a speed bump. As a bonus, this Disco Volante comes with a matching luggage set.

Niki Hasler hasn't published pricing information, so we don't know how many organs you'll need to sell before you can add this Disco to your collection. It won't be a bargain, however. Seven units were built with Alfa's blessing, so it's rare enough to make even the standard 8C, which was limited to 1,000 units globally (split evenly between coupes and convertibles), look common. If you miss out on your chance to buy it, you can try to track down the green and gold Disco Volante coupe displayed at the 2014 edition of the Geneva auto show.

Alternatively, Touring Superleggera's next Italian-flavored project will be a tribute to the one-off Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Speciale Tipo Le Mans built to compete in the 1938 24 Hours of Le Mans. Called Berlinetta Aero, it was scheduled to make its debut in July 2020 as part of Alfa's 110th birthday celebrations, but the on-going global pandemic delayed its introduction. It's still in the works, and it's expected to break cover before the end of 2021.

Related Video: