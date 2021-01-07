It’s screen day! Mercedes was first up with the EQS screen. Now, Cadillac just dropped more information on the massive infotainment screen going in its upcoming Lyriq EV, and the details are intriguing.

GM asked for some rather nontraditional help when designing and developing the Lyriq’s infotainment system. Both Territory Studio and Rightpoint were brought in to help Cadillac put something together that is hopefully nothing like the disaster that CUE was. The 33-inch LED screen spanning the width of the dash gave them plenty of real estate to get creative. Territory Studios is a British creative agency known for its expertise in user interface design, and it’s worked on a number of video games, too. Rightpoint is a digital consultancy company that does a whole lot of everything in the digital world.

Cadillac says the two companies were “focused on artfully integrating aesthetics, purpose and technology.” We won’t know how successful they were until we give it a shot, but Cadillac emphasizes that it’s trying a fresh perspective for what an infotainment system’s user interface should be. Customizability and flexibility are two elements Cadillac is highlighting. There will supposedly be display themes “to fit the driver’s mood and personality.”

The short 25-second video clip above preview shows a scaled-back and simple interface with a bottom row of essential function buttons. A menu list appears above this, and while there are likely many color themes available, the one shown is mostly dark with blues and blacks dominating the screen. One icon we’ll point out is the colorful Google Maps icon in the menu list. Will Cadillac actually use Google Maps as the navigation system from the factory in the Lyriq? Perhaps. It tends to be exponentially better than any manufacturer-designed navigation system.

Cadillac says more in-depth info will be available on January 12, so check back for a deeper dive then. You can peruse photos of the car getting this infotainment system below.