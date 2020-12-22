Buyers in the market for a 2021 F-150 or a 2021 Bronco Sport will need to pay a little more after December 23, according to documents sent by Ford to its dealers. Both models were recently added to the Blue Oval's range.

Starting on Wednesday, the Bronco Sport will carry a base price of $28,315 once a mandatory $1,495 destination charge enters the equation, website CarsDirect reported. That's a $160 increase compared to the crossover's launch price. At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping Badlands model will start at $34,315 after destination and the same increase. Ford hasn't commented on the report, or publicly announced the price hike.

Pricing for the 2021 F-150 will remain pegged at $30,635 after dealers add a $1,695 destination charge, but the same source learned Ford plans to increase the price of the Max Trailer Tow package, whose cost ranges from $1,235 to $1,750 depending on the trim level selected. CarsDirect noted the XLT's bundle, for example, will increase by 48%, from $1,350 to $1,995. Ordering the Max Trailer Tow package is certainly not mandatory, but it's strongly recommended for buyers who plan to tow because it adds a hitch receiver, a 36-gallon fuel tank, an integrated trailer brake controller, and Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist technology, among other features.

Over at Lincoln, the Corsair and the Aviator will cost $160 and $170 more, respectively. Ford told its dealers that the increases will keep both brands competitive and aggressively positioned. It doesn't sound like other models will go up in price before the end of 2020, and the Blue Oval recently made the Mustang Mach-E more affordable.