Volkswagen quietly announced it's sending its racing division to the automotive dust bin in order to allocate more time, money, and personnel to the development of electric cars. Its decision affects several programs, including the ID.R and customer racing efforts, but it does not mean that its sister companies (like Audi) will stop racing.

"The Volkswagen brand is on its way to becoming the leading provider of sustainable e-mobility. To this end, we are pooling our strengths, and we have decided to terminate the Volkswagen brand's motorsport activities," said Frank Welsch, the head of the company's development efforts, in a statement.

Seeing a wide-bodied Polo crest a hill a foot off the ground is unforgettable, but racing flies directly into the teeth of Volkswagen's electrification efforts. It's expensive, so it's difficult for executives to continue funding it while simultaneously investing approximately $86 billion into the development of electric technologies by 2025. On a secondary but perhaps more lasting level, it's difficult to hear the incessant "our future is electric" mantra over the sound of a high-octane rally car, like the ones Volkswagen has built for the World Rally Championship (WRC).

Racing is out, then, and electric production cars are in. Even the battery-powered ID.R (pictured above) will whir into the pits for the last time after setting records on Pikes Peak and at the Nürburgring, among other venues.