In our review of the Mazda CX-30, we said that this crossover is so gifted dynamically, it was practically begging for more power. Mazda answered by adding a new turbo engine for 2021, and now we know how much the extra grunt is going to cost. Mazda has released pricing for the more potent CX-30, and the Turbo model opens at $31,000 (including the $1,100 destination charge), putting it above even the top-trim base-engine version.

The turbocharged 2.5-liter engine makes 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular gas, or 250 horses and 320 lb-ft with 93-octane (against 186 hp and 186 lb-ft for the standard 2.5-liter). Besides the extra output, the CX30 2.5 Turbo also comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is $1,400 extra on the regular CX-30.

Other standard features of the CX-30 2.5 Turbo include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beams, and a driver alertness monitor. Also, heated seats, a sunroof, leatherette upholstery, 18-inch wheels with a black finish, a gloss-black grille and door mirrors, roof rails, LED exterior lighting, keyless entry, rear A/C vents, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen with smartphone mirroring and a Wi-Fi hotspot. That features list is considerably longer than what you'll find in the $23,000 base model and puts the standard 2.5 Turbo somewhere between the regular CX-30's Select ($25,000) and Preferred ($27,400) trims. Only the $28,550 Premium has more kit.

From there, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo can add the Premium Package for $33,400, which brings leather, navigation, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, adaptive front lighting, satellite radio, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, and shift paddles.

At the top of the heap is the CX-30 2.5 Turbo with Premium Plus Package for $35,000. Its finery includes a 360-degree-view monitor, parking sensors, automatic braking for the rear cross-traffic alert, Traffic Jam Assist (semi-automated lane-centering at speeds under 40 mph), auto-dimming side mirrors, and Homelink.

Even with the Premium Plus Package, the CX-30 2.5 Turbo is less expensive than the CX-5 with the same engine. To get the turbo engine in the larger CX-5, you're looking at $36,385 for the Grand Touring Reserve. The CX-30 2.5 Turbo also represents a savings over the similar-sized and similarly powerful BMW X2, which starts at $37,595 with front-wheel drive and $39,595 with AWD for 2021. And that Mazda-vs.-BMW matchup is less lopsided than you might think, so convincingly upscale is the CX-30 — particularly in 2.5 Turbo form.

