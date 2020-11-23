Remember the Maserati Shamal? Alright, maybe you don’t, but Maserati certainly hasn’t forgotten. As this year's quasi-virtual SEMA show continues, Maserati has joined the fray by threatening to build a restomodded version of the Shamal.

All we have to go on are some renderings posted to Instagram, but Maserati does a bit of explaining in its post. The company is calling this Project Rekall. If Maserati goes through with it, we’d end up with a sci-fi Shamal full of modern technology conveniences and some epic, retro design. Maserati says it needs help to turn this idea into reality, and by that they mean people need to show some financial interest in such a thing. Since the Instagram post is on the Maserati Fuoriserie account, we'll assume this customization arm of the company would be doing the work.

As a quick history lesson, the Shamal is an exceedingly rare Maserati that was sold in the early-to-mid 1990s. It was designed in part by Marcello Gandini, the famous Italian car designer who happens to have the Miura, Countach and so many other famous designs on his resume. Power came from a 3.2-liter twin-turbo V8, and it used a front-engine, rear-drive layout.

These renderings depict a deeply changed Shamal. And while the boxiness and sharp edges remain, many elements of the car were revised. The changes are most obvious inside, where Maserati is showing a totally digital instrument cluster and some spacey bucket seats. We’d love to see Maserati turn it into reality, so if you’re someone who would purchase a restomodded Shamal, speak up now.

Maserati wasn’t quite done yet, though. A snow-munching MC20 supercar rendering also made it to Instagram. It looks as though it was lifted, fitted with studded winter tires and given a set of skis to carry around. And for whatever reason, Maserati also drew a caution tape insert on the side of the mid-engine supercar.

This MC20 is definitely far off in SEMA fantasy land, but we still fully support anyone who ends up using their MC20 in the snow one day.