2022 Honda Civic sedan spy photos seem to confirm patent images

We've had surprisingly good looks at the 2022 Honda Civic sedan and hatchback so far, mainly thanks to patent drawings that surfaced on the internet. But we haven't seen it very clearly in the sheetmetal, or at least we hadn't until one of our spy photographers sent us the above photos. They show a prototype sedan out driving with what seems like production bodywork and minimal camouflage.

Looking at this prototype, it seems to match up well with the patent renderings. It has a longer, flatter nose with wide headlights. The trunk lid is more defined from the rear pillar. The taillights are also wide and thin compared with the funky boomerang lights of the current model. And in general, the Civic is looking more like a mini Accord. The proportions look better in real life than in the drawings, with the overhangs not looking quite so extreme.

We won't have to wait long for the new Civic to be revealed. The company released a teaser this morning along with the reveal date of November 17. Only the sedan is shown in the teaser, so we'll see if both it and the hatchback will be revealed together. They're the only two body styles that will be offered with this generation, since the coupe has been discontinued altogether. Both versions will be built in North America, unlike the current generation that has the sedan built in North America, and the hatchback built in the U.K. Si and Type R variants are also coming, and since the hatchback will be built on this continent, there's a good chance it will get an Si version this time around.

