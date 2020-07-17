There won’t be a 2021 Honda Civic Si, Honda announced today. Those who want the sport-injected version of the Civic will have to wait for the redesigned 11th-gen that Honda confirmed will be on sale for the 2022 model year. Honda says the Si model is going on hiatus for one year so that it can transition to production of the new car.

You may recall that Honda updated the Civic Si for 2020 with a number of performance enhancements, but those changes will be reserved for the single model year of production. It got a shorter final-drive ratio, revised styling on the outside and some tech improvements on the interior. We found it to be more than splendid in our first drive, and an even better value than before due to the added equipment.

In other Civic news, the Coupe body style appears to be dead in the U.S. Honda announced today that it’s discontinuing the two-door for the 2021 model year as this generation of Civic winds down in preparation for the 11th-gen car. This news applies to all the trims that the Coupe is available in.