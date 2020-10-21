The final piece of the puzzle for the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is falling into place today, two weeks after official EPA range information became available. Volvo just announced pricing, and it’s going to start at $54,985, including the $995 destination charge. Of course, buyers can also expect to take advantage of the $7,500 federal tax credit (and other state credits) with their XC40 Recharge purchase. That makes the total dent in the wallet $47,485 for a base crossover, or even cheaper depending on what state you live in.

There isn’t a long list of available packages and options, but Volvo detailed a few of them for us. The most expensive is the Advanced Package that adds Volvo’s Pilot Assist driver assistance system, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging, a 12-volt outlet in the luggage area and a headlight cleaning system for $1,300. The Climate Package adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and heated wiper blades for $750. And the last important option we’ll point out is a heat pump for $350. Volvo says the heat pump can precondition the cabin’s temperature and extend battery range, so it feels like a no-brainer for such a cheap price.

Compared to the XC40 Recharge’s direct competition, the crossover is priced in the same ballpark. A Tesla Model Y Long Range is $49,990. The base Ford Mustang Mach-E with all-wheel drive starts at $46,695. Neither the Ford nor the Tesla are perfect comparisons, though. The XC40 is both smaller and more premium than both of those options. We’ll note that it’s not a huge stretch to go from the XC40 Recharge to the Polestar 2 that begins at $61,200, a $6,215 climb above the base XC40 Recharge.