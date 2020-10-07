Volvo hasn’t yet announced an on-sale date for the electric XC40 Recharge, but the official EPA range and efficiency numbers just popped up on the government website. With a full charge, the EPA estimates 208 miles of range. When Volvo revealed the electric XC40 originally, the estimate for range was approximately 200 miles. That number appears to be just a bit conservative, as Volvo has beat it by 8 miles.

This little crossover has a 78 kWh battery pack under the floor. The EPA calculated a 79 MPGe combined rating for its efficiency. We also have a city rating of 85 MPGe and highway rating of 72 MPGe to ponder. Compared to its platform mate, the Polestar 2, it’s down in efficiency. The Polestar 2 has the exact same battery pack and drivetrain as the XC40 Recharge, but it’s rated at 233 miles of range by the EPA. That means its MPGe rating is also much higher at 92.

The efficiency hit for the XC40 Recharge can mostly be attributed to its poor aerodynamics versus the Polestar 2. It’s a tall, upright crossover, while the Polestar 2 has a slick, fastback design. Volvo XC40 does get to take advantage of the excellent performance of the Polestar 2, though. It’s estimated to hit 62 mph in just 4.9 seconds thanks to the two electric motors rated for a combined 402 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. We have a feeling that the XC40 Recharge is going to be the most fun-to-drive of all the XC40 powertrain options.

Of course, comparisons to Tesla are inevitable. The Model Y Long Range is rated for 316 miles of range, and the Performance with its standard wheels gets a 315-mile range. This gives the Tesla an over-100-mile advantage over the XC40, which is no small or dismissible gap. Pricing will likely be similar to the Tesla, as well.

Like we’ve found with real-world tests of the Porsche Taycan, the XC40 Recharge could very well offer up more usable range than the EPA test suggests. Until we get our hands on one for a range test, though, there’s no way for us to know if it can go further than the numbers say.