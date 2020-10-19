Tesla just slashed its warranty for used vehicles

The prospect of buying a used vehicle from Tesla just became a less appealing option. The electric car manufacturer quietly updated its website with new warranty terms for used Model S sedans and Model X crossovers, and the updates do not fall in the customer's favor.

Just two days ago (thanks, Wayback Machine!), Tesla's used vehicle warranty page said that used Models S and X that were under four years old and showed less than 50,000 miles on the odometer would get "a Used Vehicle Limited Warranty for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first, starting from your delivery date." If the Model S or X was between four and six years old or had between 50,000 and 100,000 miles, "a Used Vehicle Extended Limited Warranty provides coverage for up to 2 years post-delivery or up to 100,000 miles, whichever comes first." In either case, 'the balance of original Battery and Drive Unit Limited warranty still [applied] for used vehicles.'

Today, the same page shows something completely different:

Tesla used vehicles are covered by the remainder of 4 years or 50,000 miles left on the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty. After expiration, the Used Vehicle Limited Warranty provides additional coverage of 1 year or 10,000 miles. If the Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty has already expired, the Used Vehicle Limited Warranty will provide coverage of 1 year or 10,000 miles, starting from your delivery date.

The change was first reported by Electrek, which points out that used S and X models from 2016 or earlier are now much less attractive to would-be buyers. That's particularly true since Tesla's vehicles aren't exactly the pinnacle of reliability.

This news comes right after Tesla killed its seven-day return policy on new vehicles, and just days after the starting price of new Model S sedans was cut to $69,420.

