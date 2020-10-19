Karma has put its name on the list of companies seeking to end Tesla's monopoly over the electric luxury sedan segment. It hasn't unveiled the GSe-6, its entry into the segment, but it has already announced pricing information.

Tentatively due out in 2021, the GSe-6 will start at $79,900 before taxes, various fees, and applicable incentives enter the equation. For context, the Model S it's aimed at now carries a base price of $69,420, and buyers can no longer claim incentives, while the recently-introduced Lucid Air starts at $77,400 before available tax breaks.

Paying for a car after it's been fully unveiled is passé, so motorists willing to roll the dice on the first electric Karma can secure an early build slot by sending a refundable $100 deposit. What they'll get in exchange remains shrouded in darkness; we haven't seen the GSe-6, though the preview images published by the Chinese-owned, California-based firm suggest it's closely related to the Fisker Karma-turned-Karma Revero.

Its specifications are under wraps, too. Karma quotes a driving range of up to 300 miles, a battery pack with a capacity of up to 110 kilowatt-hours, and a zero-to-60-mph time of "fast enough." Standard features will include connected-car capabilities, internet-connected radio, 21-inch wheels, and "other vehicle enhancements."

Three variants named GSe-6, GSe-6 Luxury, and GSe-6 Sport, respectively, will be offered. The base model will come in New Dawn Silver exterior paint, and an interior color called Palisades. Luxury variants will receive Sage Green exterior paint, 22-inch wheels, Burnt Orange calipers, and a Palisades Ceramic interior. Selecting the Sport model will add West Coast Yellow paint, different 22-inch alloys, and carbon fiber interior trim.

Karma pledged to publish additional details about the GSe-6 in the coming months, and production is scheduled to begin in 2021. Although the company's ride hasn't been smooth so far, it announced plans to introduce a full range of electric models in the coming years, including a pickup and an SUV built on the same basic platform.