More updated 2021 Porsche Panamera variants are here to add to the already long list of available models. We highlighted the initial lineup of 2021 models in our original reveal post here. We’ve been behind the wheel of the new Turbo S trim already, too.

Today, Porsche is announcing the updated Turbo S E-Hybrid, 4 E-Hybrid and 4S.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid is considered to be the flagship of the Panamera lineup, according to Porsche. Though, it’s actually 0.1 second slower to 60 mph than the lighter, new Turbo S that doesn’t have the hybrid assist.

Porsche managed to find even more power in the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. This model is now pushing a combined (between engine and electric motor) 689 horsepower and 642 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels, up from 677 horsepower and 626 pound-feet. Both the sedan and Sport Turismo will go from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds, and the Executive will do it in 3.1 seconds. That’s 0.2 second quicker than the previous Turbo S E-Hybrid for all body styles. All the power comes from updates made to the gasoline engine, while the electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK is unchanged. Top speed is up by 4 mph to 196 mph.

Just like the rest of the E-Hybrid lineup, the Turbo S E-Hybrid takes advantage of the 27% more energy-dense battery pack. We suspect this will lead to an increased range of purely electric driving. The 4 E-Hybrid also uses the new battery pack, slotting in below the 4S E-Hybrid. The model is equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, and combined with the electric motor, produces 455 horsepower. This is good for 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph (0.2 second and 2 mph better than before). Strangely, this new model is down two horsepower when compared to the outgoing 4 E-Hybrid, but it is still quicker.

Lastly, Porsche is giving us the 4S, which is also equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. There’s no electric boost with this one, but it still manages 443 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.9 seconds (0.1 second quicker than before). Porsche gave it a whole 3 extra horsepower over the 2020 model.

We’ll note that all three of these new trims are available in sedan, Sport Turismo and Executive body styles.

You’ll be able to order the new models announced today starting early next year. The first orders are expected to arrive at dealers in Spring 2021. Pricing isn’t yet available, but Porsche says it’s coming soon.

