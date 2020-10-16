McLaren tapped into its vast racing heritage to create a Gulf-themed version of the limited-edition Elva. Its partnership with the Pennsylvania-based oil company began in the 1960s, and it continues to this day.

Like every Gulf-colored car released over the past few decades, the Elva receives light blue paint with orange accents. It's not the first model to feature this color combination, and it's undoubtedly not the last, but it wears it particularly well. It's not fitted with a windshield — it doesn't need one, according to McLaren — so the separation between the exterior and the interior is blurred, and even the dashboard and the door panels are light blue.

Photos of the interior haven't been released, but we spot a pair of white seats separated by a Gulf-colored panel. Oddly, the car is not equipped with a rear-view mirror. McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has already applied heritage-inspired paint colors to two examples of the Elva, and both wore a dashboard-mounted mirror.

McLaren announced plans to make 399 units of the Elva, but it dropped that number to 249 after analyzing feedback from its customers. Pricing starts at $1.7 million, and the Gulf-themed model displayed at the SpeedWeek event held on England's Goodwood track illustrates one way to customize the roadster. MSO's earlier creations paid homage to Bruce McLaren's 1964 M1A race car and his 1967 M6A racer, respectively.

Ansar Ali, MSO's managing director, explained the Gulf-colored Elva celebrates the renewed partnership between McLaren and Gulf. Customers are now able to order the historic blue and orange combination directly from the factory regardless of whether they're buying an Elva, a 765LT, or another one of the British company's models.

SpeedWeek starts today and runs through October 18. Spectators are exceptionally banned from the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but you can catch all of the action online. We're expecting to see a handful of new car launches, timed supercar laps, a huge auction, and, of course, dozens of race cars going flat-out.

