2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek livestream video | Watch the racing right here

It's the replacement for Festival of Speed and Revival

Oct 16th 2020 at 8:18AM

Goodwood SpeedWeek is now live! Starting today, Goodwood has a series of events that you’ll be able to watch live online. The racing will go through this Sunday, October 18, and you can catch the first day’s events at the livestream video above.

Expect rally cars taking on the rally stage, a Goodwood Gymkhana, new car launches, timed supercar laps on the circuit and a Bonhams auction to take place. And of course, they’ll be racing a legion of incredibly cool, old race cars on the Goodwood Circuit.

Spectators won’t be allowed on the grounds for the festivities, so your best bet at watching it is right on your living room couch. We missed out on both the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival this year due to Covid-19, so settle in for a long overdue show.

