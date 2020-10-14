The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera leads this month's list of discounts

The average price of a new car in America last year was $35,932. This month, the biggest discount off the retail price of a new car in America is awfully close to that figure at $34,001. For those keeping track (as we do every month with a post like this one), that's by far the largest discount we've seen so far this year, and it means buyers of the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera are paying an average transaction price of $273,819.

The British automaker calls the DBS "the ultimate production Aston Martin." With a 715-horsepower V12 engine pulsating underhood, sufficient to push this grand touring coupe from 0-60 in a skosh over 3 seconds and on to a top speed of 211 miles per hour, who are we to argue?

If that's too rich for your blood — and let's be honest, it's still a whole heck of a lotta money — the next biggest discount might be at least a little more attractive. According to data provided by TrueCar, buyers of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT are seeing discounts of $23,103 off the car's average sticker price of $159,995. That's a heck of a lot of car for $136,892, though admittedly still expensive. But at 14.4% off retail, it's a better deal than the $132,122 average transaction price of the 2020 BMW M8. The BMW's $16,497 discount equals 11.1% off the M8's $148,619 sticker.

For a look at the best new car deals in America based on the percentage discount off their suggested asking prices, check out our monthly recap here.