Next month, we'll get to see if Acura can keep building steam following its well-received TLX and RDX redesigns. That's because we'll get our first clear look at the new Acura MDX three-row crossover. Before then, we have a unique teaser to analyze.

While there is plenty of the new MDX hidden because of the lighting, the highlights give us a good idea of the shape and some key character lines. The front fascia is very similar to the TLX with wide pentagonal grille, flanked by thin, scowling headlights. There are some unique creases that bend around from the headlights down to the lower air intake. They likely house some small intakes that could be used to create air curtains around the front wheels.

The roofline is interesting, too. It almost suggests a bit of a coupe-like fastback, though spy photos have shown that the roof will have a fairly conventional profile. This will be necessary for the MDX to continue offering a third row of seats that are at all useful. The rest of the body looks uncluttered and smooth, but there may be some details hidden.

The reveal of the MDX will be on October 14. Acura says it will be a "prototype," but we have little doubt that what will be shown will be 99% like the production model. We expect Acura will offer the same engines as it uses in the TLX, with a 272-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder as the base engine, and a 355-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine available as an option.

