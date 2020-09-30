The 2021 Audi RS 5 Coupe and RS 5 Sportback are back in the game for 2021, and the two Audi Sport models are both updated and improved. We detailed the majority of Audi’s changes back in May, but now U.S.-specific pricing information is available. Plus, Audi announced a pair of special edition versions.

After skipping the 2020 model year, the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback are welcomed back into the lineup with an Ascari launch edition and a Black optic launch edition. Calling them “launch edition” cars is a bit of a misnomer, because the car hasn’t changed much. Still, both come with a unique set of equipment or appearance items that we’ll detail below.

All Ascari launch edition RS 5s will come with the pretty Ascari blue paint shown in the photos. They’ll also get blue brake calipers and be equipped with the optional ceramic front brakes. You’ll get Audi’s optional 20-inch arm-flag design wheels with summer tires, the RS sport suspension plus package, RS sport exhaust system, Audi dynamic steering option (variable steering ratio), steering wheel in Alcantara, a carbon fiber-trimmed engine cover, matte “alu” side sill inlays, matte carbon fiber interior trim, gray contrast stitching, driver assistance package and navigation package.

As expected, this will be the most expensive of all RS 5 Coupes and Sportbacks. The Coupe will cost $96,645, and the Sportback is $300 more. There will be 25 Coupes made and 100 Sportbacks in total.

The Black Optics launch edition gets its own appearance package. Audi gives you all black Audi rings and badges, a black roof, gloss black exterior fittings (mirror housings, front spoiler, rear diffuser) and finishes it off with 20-inch glossy black wheels wrapped in summer tires. Instead of gray stitching, this launch edition gets red interior stitching. Audi’s Black Optics launch edition has all the same option packages as the Ascari, but it skips the ceramic brakes, carbon engine cover and side sill inlays. You’ll be able to get it in Mythos Black, Glacier White, Daytona Gray, Nardo Gray or Tango Red.

Thanks to skipping the pricey brakes, the Black Optics RS 5 Coupe only costs $88,445. The Sportback has the exact same price. Audi says there will be 100 Coupes and 325 Sportbacks built.

If you just want a base RS 5 Coupe, it’ll cost $76,145. The Sportback will run you $76,445. Audi didn’t provide precise timing, but we expect the pair of RS 5s to make their way to dealers soon.

