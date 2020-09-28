Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) again proved aftermarket tuners are on the front lines of the horsepower war by announcing a 1,050-horsepower Chevrolet Camaro. Called Yenko/SC, it's limited to 50 units nationwide.

Each Yenko/SC starts as a 1SS or a 2SS model equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and the optional 1LE package. It then gains a 6.8-liter, LT-1-based V8 topped with a mammoth supercharger to develop 1,050 horsepower and 900 pound-feet of torque, increases of 50 and 25 over SVE's 2020 Yenko Camaro. SVE explained reliably achieving this output require building the eight-cylinder with a forged steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, and high-flow LT4 cylinder heads, among other components. It also upgrades the fuel delivery system, fits a larger throttle body, and installs a new exhaust line with long-tube headers and high-flow catalytic converters.

SVE then turns its attention to the cooling system, which includes an engine oil cooler, dual outboard radiators, a transmission cooler, and a rear differential cooler. It then installs a redesigned suspension with specific bushings, springs, and stabilizer bars, though the factory-fitted Magnetic Ride Control technology remains untouched.

Visually, it's nearly impossible to mistake the Yenko/SC for a regular-production Camaro. Only offered as a coupe, it wears a carbon fiber hood whose center section is left unpainted, an array of emblems and decals, plus five-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, a badge with the car's serial number reminds the front occupants that they're not riding in a run-of-the-mill Camaro. Yenko emblems appear on the sill plates and on the floor mats, too.

SVE will make 50 examples of the Yenko/SC for the 2021 model year, and they'll be available from Chevrolet dealers in the United States and Canada on a first-come, first-served basis, though the company clarified the V8 is not emissions-compliant in California. It's a factory-authorized conversion, so it doesn't void the Camaro's warranty. Better yet, the engine and the supercharger are protected by a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

Pricing starts at $69,995, but that figure does not include the donor car. Chevrolet charges $37,500 for a Camaro 1SS, $995 for destination, and $7,000 for the 1LE package, so the Yenko/SC's total cost checks in at $115,490. Selecting the 2SS trim level increases that figure to $120,490, and that's before options are factored in.

If the Camaro isn't practical enough for you, SVE also builds a modern-day GMC Syclone based on the Canyon pickup. It packs a 5.3-liter V8 supercharged to 750 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. If that still won't cut it, the tuner also stuffs the Camaro's 6.8-liter V8 in the Silverado, though its output is capped at 800 horses.

Related Video: