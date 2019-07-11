You may remember the 1,000 horsepower Yenko Camaro from 2018 that you could order from a local Chevrolet dealer. Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is back at it again for 2020 with another 1,000-horsepower Yenko Camaro. Price of entry? Only $69,000. It’s basically the same as before from a mechanical standpoint, but it’s built off the recently updated 2020 model year Camaro. In case you missed the story on those changes, you can catch up here.

The wild folks at SVE take the 6.2-liter LT1 V8 out of the SS and increase the displacement to 6.8 liters. Forged internals, an upgraded fuel system and high-output supercharger are the headliner items that make this thing tick. Stainless-steel headers and high-flow cats help evacuate all the extra exhaust gases this sucker is pushing out. Then a custom tune helps tie it all together to bring the output up to that magical 1,000 horsepower.

SVE tackles more than just the engine in this build, though. Unique five-spoke 20-inch wheels are wrapped by Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. That’s not the stickiest rubber out there, but it’ll probably be mostly sufficient for 1,000 horsepower. You get a body-painted carbon fiber hood, specific spoiler, badges and stripes aplenty to differentiate it from every other Camaro out there. The interior gets a special badge with its build number on it. Then, you get Yenko embroidered headrests, floor mats and Yenko door sill plates.

The kicker in all this is that it’s orderable through a Chevy dealer. SVE warranties everything it does to the car for 3 years or 36,000 miles, so you’ll be guaranteed a few years of everything staying in one piece for free. A sad note for any Californians interested in the car, it does not pass the state’s stringent emissions test. Everybody else, enjoy your 1,000-horsepower Camaro burnout machine.

By “everybody else,” we mean 50 cool owners, because SVE is only building 50 of them in this particular configuration. Get’em while they last, folks.